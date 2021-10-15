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    Ultinon Pro3000 SI Car signaling bulb

    11961U30CWB2

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED [˜W5W] position lights. They are daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Ultinon Pro3000 SI Car signaling bulb

    Similar products

    See all Signaling and interior lighting

    Stand out from the crowd

    Durable and vibrant LED signaling

    • Type of lamp: W5W
    • 12V, 6000 K daylight effect
    • Advanced automotive system
    • Number of bulbs: 2

    Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

    Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED signaling lights provide you with a bright daylight effect plus up to 6000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.

    Optimized for enhanced visibility

    Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, dashboard or trunk lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

    Easy to install and compatible with many car models

    Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro3000 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

    Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

    You want bright and stylish car lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Style
      Product highlight
      Philips LED Signaling lamps

    • Product description

      Application
      Signaling and interior
      Base
      W21x9.5d
      Designation
      LED-T10 [~W5W]
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      Ultinon Pro3000
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      LED-T10 [~W5W]

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      3000 hrs

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      55
      Color temperature
      6000 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      0.6  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11961U30CWB2
      Ordering code
      00694330

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8719018006943
      EAN3
      8719018006950
      Packaging type
      B2

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      14.47  g
      Length
      9.5  cm
      Width
      1.5  cm
      Height
      13.5  cm
      Net weight per piece
      2.3  g
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      14.2  cm
      Width
      12.1  cm
      Height
      10.3  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.49  kg

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