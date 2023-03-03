Stand out from the crowd
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜W5W] for your position lights, interior light and license plate light*. They are 6500K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Stand out from the crowd
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜W5W] for your position lights, interior light and license plate light*. They are 6500K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
Stand out from the crowd
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜W5W] for your position lights, interior light and license plate light*. They are 6500K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Stand out from the crowd
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜W5W] for your position lights, interior light and license plate light*. They are 6500K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lamps for superior visibility and style in your car, your position lights and on your license plate. These bright, stylish lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you’re searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you’re trying to find the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light that's kind to your eyes. And these stylish bulbs will also give you an eye-catching license plate. Make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signaling lights.
Whether it's for reading light, glove compartment, license plate or trunk lighting, the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.
You want bright and stylish lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is up to twice the lifespan of conventional W5W signaling bulbs (Philips W5W 12V). Replacing your conventional W5W bulbs with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Marketing specifications
Ordering information
Outerpack information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.