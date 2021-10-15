Stand out from the crowd
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED 30mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 6000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED lamps for superior visibility and style inside your car. Bright and stylish, these lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you’re searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you’re trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light.
Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED interior lights provide a powerful daylight effect of up to 6000 K, Illuminating your car's passenger compartment with bright, uniform, stylish light.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro3000 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.
You want bright and stylish car lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours.
Packaging Data
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Marketing specifications
Light characteristics
Ordering information
Outerpack information
Packed product information
Lifetime
