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    Ultinon Essential LED Headlight bulb

    11258UE2X2

    Stand out from the crowd

    All-new Philips Ultinon Essential LED provides the best value for your money. It comes in a compact all-in-one design featuring powerful brightness, stylish looks, dual heat-dissipation technology and with 12V and 24V compatibility.

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    Ultinon Essential LED Headlight bulb

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    Stand out from the crowd

    Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit

    • Type of lamp: H1
    • 6,500 K stylish white light
    • Compact design for better fit
    • Compatible with most cars
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience

    Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience

    For that modern, high-end style, customize your car with Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs. With a color temperature of up to 6,500 Kelvin, these bulbs project a modern white light so you can always stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.

    Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation

    Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation

    Optimal performance with superior durability places Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs at the forefront of LED technology. Thanks to the dual heat-dissipation mechanism - built-in fan and an aluminum heatsink with anonizing coating - these LED headlight bulbs disperse heat more effectively and efficiently. They can perform at their highest level of brightness for a longer period of time.

    Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

    Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

    Philips Ultinon Essential LED uses a brand-new bulb design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the body allowing more space for bulb in the headlamp and hence faciliting easy fit. Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the one-piece design allows to take the out the center ring from top easily, without unscrewing. Philips Ultinon Essential LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.

    Experience improved visibility

    Experience improved visibility

    The uniform, accurate beam pattern lets you see and be seen more clearly. Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips Ultinon Essential LED, the light is projected just where you need it on the road. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare making everyone safer on the road. For a sharp beam, it’s also important that the bulb is correctly positioned in your headlamp. Using the adjustable connector rings, you can ensure perfect alignment for optimal light performance and enhanced road safety.

    12V and 24V compatibility for wider application

    12V and 24V compatibility for wider application

    Philips Ultinon Essential LED is a perfect fit for a wide range of vehicles and is compatible with both 12V and 24V electrical systems. Reach out to anyone of our authorized partners or call center for further details.

    Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

    Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

    With over 100 years of automotive lighting experience, Philips lighting ensures that our Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards.

    Optional connector rings to fit most car models

    Optional connector rings to fit most car models

    Because H7 headlights feature a wide variety of lamp brackets, you can sometimes have trouble fitting LED lights but not with Philips Ultinon Essential LEDs. Optional Philips LED connector rings ensure they fit the largest selection of car models, so you can buy Philips LEDs with peace of mind.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Style
      Product highlight
      Philips LED lamps

    • Product description

      Application
      High beam
      Base
      P14.5s
      Designation
      LED-HL [~H1]
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      Ultinon Essential LED
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      LED-HL [~H1]

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      1500 hrs

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      6500 K
      Lumens [lm]
      1400

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      19  W
      Voltage
      12 V and 24  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11258UE2X2
      Ordering code
      00394231

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8719018003942
      EAN3
      8719018003959
      Packaging type
      X1

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      26.5  g
      Length
      10.6  cm
      Width
      4.8  cm
      Height
      12.7  cm
      Net weight per piece
      34  g
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      12

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      22  cm
      Width
      15.5  cm
      Height
      11.5  cm
      Net weight per piece
      363  g
      Gross weight per piece
      0.46  kg

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