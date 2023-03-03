Stand out from the crowd
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED red [˜W21W] for your stop and rear fog signals. They are bright, intense red and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing, whether it’s reversing, maneuvering, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, bright and vibrant signaling is even more crucial. As stop and rear fog lights, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signaling lights give you the performance you need, allowing other drivers vital extra time to react. Upgrade your exterior lighting to a more intense red.
The Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signaling light where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.
You want bright and stylish lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is up to 7 times the lifespan of conventional W21W signaling bulbs (Philips W21W 12V). Replacing your conventional W21W with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with polarity-free design, so you don’t need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.
Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.
