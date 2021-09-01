Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

You want bright, stylish car lights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.