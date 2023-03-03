Search terms

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED white [˜W21W] for your reverse, stop, and rear fog signals. They are bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED white [˜W21W] for your reverse, stop, and rear fog signals. They are bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED white [˜W21W] for your reverse, stop, and rear fog signals. They are bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED white [˜W21W] for your reverse, stop, and rear fog signals. They are bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Stand out from the crowd

      Durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-White [~W21W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12V, 6000 K daylight effect
      • Plug-and-play replacement

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing, whether it’s reversing, maneuvering, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, bright and vibrant signaling is even more crucial. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signaling lights give you the performance you need: as reversing lights, they illuminate the area immediately behind your car or motorcycle (the more you can see, the safer you'll be): as stop and rear fog lights, they give other drivers vital extra time to react.

      Optimized for enhanced visibility

      The Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signaling light where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

      Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is up to 7 times the lifespan of conventional W21W signaling bulbs (Philips W21W 12V). Replacing your conventional W21W with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.

      Easy to install and compatible with most vehicles

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

      Easy to install on your vehicle

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with polarity-free design, so you don’t need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.

      Instant safety information for other drivers

      Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000K
        Lumens
        190

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Transform your lights
        Product highlight
        • High brightness
        • Polarity-free
        • Easy to install

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11065CU31B2
        Ordering code
        02192230

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        10.3  cm
        Length
        14.2  cm
        Width
        12.1  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.49  kg

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018021922
        EAN3
        8719018021939
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Packed product information

        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        1.5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        2

      • Product description

        Application
        Reverse lights, rearand front turn indicators, stop lights, rear fog lights
        Base
        W3x16d
        Designation
        LED-White [˜W21W]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3100
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-White [~W21W]

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        2.2  W
        Voltage
        12  V

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

