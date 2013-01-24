The Philips Airfryer XXL incorporates the following features:
[i] Compared to the Philips Airfryer Avance XL (HD9240)
[ii] Available on the Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XXL only
No – whether you’re frying fries, baking a cake, grilling fish or roasting a whole chicken, the result is mouthwatering, perfectly cooked food.
By combining a powerful heater and motor (2225W) with new Twin TurboStar technology, the hot air in the Airfryer XXL swirls fast, like a tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket. This extracts fat from food, whilst still sealing in the juices and flavor, and captures it all in the fat reducer at the bottom of the Airfryer – so you can just throw out up to 50% of the fat.
Yes – no matter what you are cooking, the result is mouthwatering, perfectly cooked food that is wonderfully crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Its new Twin TurboStar technology extracts fat from food, whilst still sealing in the juices and flavor.
You can prepare all kinds of food in the Airfryer XXL – whether you’re frying, baking, grilling or roasting, the result is mouthwatering, perfectly cooked food. It comes with a recipe book featuring 30 more recipes to try, and over 400 easy-to-make recipes can be found on the dedicated Philips Airfryer app – such as sweet potato chips, banana fritters and Asian seafood croquettes. Taking the hassle out of cooking dishes for all the family, its extra-large size also means that you can easily prepare a meal for everyone, from a sumptuous whole chicken, to 1.4kg of fresh fries in one go.
Thanks to its unique Twin TurboStar technology, the hot air in the Airfryer XXL swirls fast, like a tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket. This extracts fat from food, whilst still sealing in the juices and flavor. In addition to this, it also has a fat reducer that then captures the remaining fat in one place at the bottom of the pan, saving time with easy disposal and cleaning.
At Philips we want to help everyone take an active role in managing their health – whether that means eating healthier food, losing weight or looking after your heart health.
According to the World Health Organization, 39% of adults aged 18 years and over are overweight and 13% are obese. It’s clearly more important than ever for us to watch what we eat; but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be able to enjoy the appetizing foods that we love. With fat removal technology this Airfryer can help everyone to prepare delicious food with a minimum amount of fat – empowering those looking to achieve a more nutritious diet to make better food choices, without compromising on taste.
|
Premium
Premium
HD9654/91
|
Premium
Premium
HD9630/90
|
Avance Collection
Avance Collection
HD9240/90
|
Viva Collection
Viva Collection
HD9220/20
|
Daily Collection
Daily Collection
HD9217/00
|
Twin TurboStar fat removal technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capacity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital UI
|
|
|
|
|
|
Analog UI
|
|
|
|
|
|
Keep warm function
|
|
|
|
|
|
No pre-heating required
|
|
|
|
|
|
QuickClean
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recipe book & App
|
|
|
|
|