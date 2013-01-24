Home
90%* less fat.
100% taste.

Philips Airfryer Avance XXL
    Philips Airfryer Avance XXL

    Airfryer XXL for delicious, healthy fried food.

    HD9654/91

    Healthy, delicious results every time

    Versatile, fast & family sized

    Simple to use, easy to clean

    Eat better. Bigger, faster and healthier than ever, the Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to get that crispy taste with less fat. With next generation Twin TurboStar Technology, instant heat up and a digital display, it’s simpler than ever to fry, grill, roast and bake quick, delicious and healthy meals for all the family.

    Fry with little or no oil

    The Airfryer uses hot air to get that crispy taste so you can fry with up to 90% less fat*.

    Family portions

    Designed to cater for the whole family in mind, the Airfryer has the capacity to easily cook a whole chicken or up to 1.4 kg of fries.

    Fast and powerful

    Our most powerful air fryer for the fastest cooking times, it heats up instantly so you're always ready to get going.

    More than just a fryer

    Fry, grill, roast and even bake your favourites at home for quick, delicious family meals.

    Discover more than 200 different ways to fry, bake, grill and roast with your Philips Airfryer (also available in the Air Fryer App).
    Omas Rostbraten

    Discover recipes
    Air Fryer app and recipe book


    The Air Fryer app is full of tips, tutorials and easy-to-follow recipes to help you get the most out of your Airfryer. It also comes with a free recipe book with more than 30 delicious ideas and easy-to-follow instructions from professional chefs.
    What's in the box of the Airfryer XXL?

    The Philips Airfryer XXL, HD 9654/91 comes with grill pan to perfectly grill fish. You can fry, bake grill and roast your favorite foods at home with a complementary recipe book having more than 30 delicious recipes.
    Recipe book

    The free recipe book features more than 30 delicious ideas and easy-to-follow instructions from professional chefs.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    What are the main features of the Airfryer XXL?

     

    The Philips Airfryer XXL incorporates the following features:

     

    • Twin TurboStar Technology: combined with the 2225W heater and motor, creates a tornado like, rapid airflow that increases heat transfer to the food. It removed excess saturated fat in your food, while creating a thick crust that seals in the juices
    • 40% bigger reflective surface: for even cooking, and an efficient grill element that ensures impeccable browning[i]
    • 1.4kg capacity container: twice the size of previous models, this extra-large size means you can easily prepare a meal for all of the family – from a whole chicken or a full meal, to two bags of fries in one go.
    • Five cooking presets: so you can easily set the appliance when preparing the most popular dishes[ii]
    • QuickControl dial: combined with a digital display gives you full control throughout the cooking process
    • Keep Warm Function: guarantees popular dishes are cooked to perfection and can served at any time4
    • QuickClean basket: with non-stick mesh takes the stress out of cleaning up
    • Recipe book: featuring 30+ recipes to try at home, and over 400 easy-to-make recipes can be found on the dedicated NutriU app – such as sweet potato chips, banana fritters and Asian seafood croquettes. This also includes step-by-step cooking instructions and information on nutrition, for a healthy, fuss-free approach to cooking at home.

     

    [i] Compared to the Philips Airfryer Avance XL (HD9240)

    [ii] Available on the Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XXL only

     
    Is this device for frying only?

     

    No – whether you’re frying fries, baking a cake, grilling fish or roasting a whole chicken, the result is mouthwatering, perfectly cooked food.

     
    How does the Airfryer XXL reduce fat in cooking?

     

    By combining a powerful heater and motor (2225W) with new Twin TurboStar technology, the hot air in the Airfryer XXL swirls fast, like a tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket. This extracts fat from food, whilst still sealing in the juices and flavor, and captures it all in the fat reducer at the bottom of the Airfryer – so you can just throw out up to 50% of the fat.

     
    Does food prepared in the Airfryer XXL still taste as good?

     

    Yes – no matter what you are cooking, the result is mouthwatering, perfectly cooked food that is wonderfully crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Its new Twin TurboStar technology extracts fat from food, whilst still sealing in the juices and flavor.

     
    What types of food can I cook in the Airfryer XXL?

     

    You can prepare all kinds of food in the Airfryer XXL – whether you’re frying, baking, grilling or roasting, the result is mouthwatering, perfectly cooked food. It comes with a recipe book featuring 30 more recipes to try, and over 400 easy-to-make recipes can be found on the dedicated Philips Airfryer app – such as sweet potato chips, banana fritters and Asian seafood croquettes. Taking the hassle out of cooking dishes for all the family, its extra-large size also means that you can easily prepare a meal for everyone, from a sumptuous whole chicken, to 1.4kg of fresh fries in one go.

     
    How is this different from other airfryers in the market?

     

    Thanks to its unique Twin TurboStar technology, the hot air in the Airfryer XXL swirls fast, like a tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket. This extracts fat from food, whilst still sealing in the juices and flavor. In addition to this, it also has a fat reducer that then captures the remaining fat in one place at the bottom of the pan, saving time with easy disposal and cleaning. 

     
    Does this appliance help tackling obesity?

     

    At Philips we want to help everyone take an active role in managing their health – whether that means eating healthier food, losing weight or looking after your heart health.

     

    According to the World Health Organization, 39% of adults aged 18 years and over are overweight and 13% are obese. It’s clearly more important than ever for us to watch what we eat; but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be able to enjoy the appetizing foods that we love. With fat removal technology this Airfryer can help everyone to prepare delicious food with a minimum amount of fat – empowering those looking to achieve a more nutritious diet to make better food choices, without compromising on taste.

    Compare Airfryer XXL with our Airfryer range

    HD9654/91
    Twin TurboStar fat removal technology
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Capacity
    • 1.4kg
    • 1.4kg
    • 1.2kg
    • 0.8kg
    • 0.8kg

    Digital UI
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Analog UI
    • -
    • -

    Keep warm function
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • -

    No pre-heating required
    • -
    • -
    • -

    QuickClean
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Recipe book & App

