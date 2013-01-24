At Philips we want to help everyone take an active role in managing their health – whether that means eating healthier food, losing weight or looking after your heart health.

According to the World Health Organization, 39% of adults aged 18 years and over are overweight and 13% are obese. It’s clearly more important than ever for us to watch what we eat; but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be able to enjoy the appetizing foods that we love. With fat removal technology this Airfryer can help everyone to prepare delicious food with a minimum amount of fat – empowering those looking to achieve a more nutritious diet to make better food choices, without compromising on taste.