See the road better with up to 350% brighter light**
Projecting a cool white light of up to 5800 K
Up to 5,000 hours' use from a high performance bulb
Philips Ultinon Pro9100
Breakthrough LED for driving enthusiasts
The exciting next generation Philips Ultinon Pro9100 LED range pushes the boundaries of light once again, performing at automotive OEM level. Equipped with exclusive Lumileds TopContact LED chips*, otherwise only available to car makers, these lights have optimized consistency, performance up to 350% brighter** and a cool white light color to provide sharper visibility.
The exciting next generation Philips Ultinon Pro9100 LED range pushes the boundaries of light once again, performing at automotive OEM level. Equipped with exclusive Lumileds TopContact LED chips*, otherwise only available to car makers, these lights have optimized consistency, performance up to 350% brighter** and a cool white light color to provide sharper visibility.
*Lumileds Atilon SMD LEDs for HL-[≈H1] and HL-[≈H3] types
**Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs
The main driving lights of your car, illuminate a long range of the road and cars up ahead.
The main driving lights of your car, illuminate a long range of the road and cars up ahead.
Light up the road immediately near the car, important for safe driving in foggy conditions.
Light up the road immediately near the car, important for safe driving in foggy conditions.
2 years product warranty + 3 year extended warranty
2 years product warranty + 3 year extended warranty
Exclusive Lumileds TopContact LED chips*
These unique OEM LEDs provide optimized light consistency and feature the ideal light color for sharper visibility
AirFlux+, AirBoost and AirCool heat management systems***
Diverts heat away from the light's critical components that enables the bulb to last longer
Producing the best useable beam and glare-free pattern
IP-certified against dust ingress and with splash-water protection, the bulbs are also guaranteed EMI-compliant on electromagnetic interference
*Lumileds Atilon SMD LEDs for HL-[≈H1] and HL-[≈H3] types
***Visits Philips.com/LED-bulbs for further details on LED bulb cooling systems
Almost every car model has a different type of socket for halogen bulbs. When replacing your halogen bulbs with LED lighting, you may need a connector ring and CANbus to secure the LED bulbs inside the headlamp and overcome the challenges such as flickering or dimmed lights.
Almost every car model has a different type of socket for halogen bulbs. When replacing your halogen bulbs with LED lighting, you may need a connector ring and CANbus to secure the LED bulbs inside the headlamp and overcome the challenges such as flickering or dimmed lights.
*All Philips LED upgrades are supplied with Standard Center ring
Handy tools for helping you to
make the right choice
Handy tools for helping you to
Discover Philips LED headlight bulbs and experience which LED bulbs suit your needs
Discover Philips LED headlight bulbs and experience which LED bulbs suit your needs
Share your favourite photos!
Learn more about our Philips automotive lighting technology, innovation and solutions through our articles
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.