1

    Philips Ultinon Pro9100

    Breakthrough LED for driving enthusiasts

     

    The exciting next generation Philips Ultinon Pro9100 LED range pushes the boundaries of light once again, performing at automotive OEM level. Equipped with exclusive Lumileds TopContact LED chips*, otherwise only available to car makers, these lights have optimized consistency, performance up to 350% brighter** and a cool white light color to provide sharper visibility.

    Philips Ultinon Pro9100 on the road
    Superior visibility icon

    See the road better with up to 350% brighter light**

    Cool white icon

    Projecting a cool white light of up to 5800 K

    Superior lifetime icon

    Up to 5,000 hours' use from a high performance bulb

    *Lumileds Atilon SMD LEDs for HL-[≈H1] and HL-[≈H3] types
    **Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs

    Explore Philips Ultinon Pro9100 range

    u91 h7 product

    Low and high beam headlight bulbs

     

    The main driving lights of your car, illuminate a long range of the road and cars up ahead.

    u51 h7 product

    Front fog light bulbs

     

    Light up the road immediately near the car, important for safe driving in foggy conditions.

    3 Years warranty icon

    Product warranty

     

    2 years product warranty + 3 year extended warranty

    Experience the exclusive technological innovation for driving enthusiasts

    Led chips icon

    Exclusive Lumileds TopContact LED chips*
    These unique OEM LEDs provide optimized light consistency and feature the ideal light color for sharper visibility

    Smart cooling icon

    AirFlux+, AirBoost and AirCool heat management systems***

    Diverts heat away from the light's critical components that enables the bulb to last longer

    Safe beam technology icon

    SafeBeam technology


    Producing the best useable beam and glare-free pattern

    Shock protection icon

    IP-certified with EMI-compliant


    IP-certified against dust ingress and with splash-water protection, the bulbs are also guaranteed EMI-compliant on electromagnetic interference

    Philips Ultinon Pro9100

    *Lumileds Atilon SMD LEDs for HL-[≈H1] and HL-[≈H3] types
    ***Visits Philips.com/LED-bulbs for further details on LED bulb cooling systems

    Low and high beam headlight bulbs

    Front fog light bulbs

    LED headlight bulbs' accessories

     

    Almost every car model has a different type of socket for halogen bulbs. When replacing your halogen bulbs with LED lighting, you may need a connector ring and CANbus to secure the LED bulbs inside the headlamp and overcome the challenges such as flickering or dimmed lights.

    Ensure you buy the right connector ring and CANbus for your car model

    *All Philips LED upgrades are supplied with Standard Center ring

    Standard Ultinon Pro9100

    View our catalogs and guides

     

    Handy tools for helping you to
    make the right choice

    See all LED headlight bulbs

     

    Discover Philips LED headlight bulbs and experience which LED bulbs suit your needs

