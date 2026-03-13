2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR2365/05
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle in just 10 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!
Can I dry and store pasta made with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How to use the water markings on my Philips pasta maker
Can I make multiple batches of fresh pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How should I clean the Philips Pasta Maker?
How do I make gluten-free pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How perfect dough consistency looks like with Philips Pasta Maker