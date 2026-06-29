How should I clean the Philips Pasta Maker?

The Pasta Maker’s accessories and all detachable parts can be cleaned under rinsing water with washing up liquid. Do not use the abrasive side of the kitchen sponge or aggressive detergents (with abrasive ingredients or liquids such as petrol or acetone) as those will damage the surfaces.



Also, all parts except of the front panel of 7000 Series / Avance Collection can be washed in the dishwasher. Make sure to select a program with a temperature below 60°C (140°F) and remove bigger chunks of dough residues beforehand.



Tips:

Let the dough residues dry by air before cleaning, especially the discs.

Use the supplied cleaning tool to poke the dough residues out of the disc before cleaning under the tap or in the dishwasher.