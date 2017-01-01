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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker

Discontinued

Avance CollectionNoodle Maker

HR2365/05

Enjoy freshly homemade noodles in just 10 minutes

With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle in just 10 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!

See all benefits

All kinds of noodles and even your own flavors!

Enjoy freshly homemade noodles in just 10 minutes

  • 500g

  • 200W

  • 4 shaping discs

  • Various types of pasta

Quick noodle making in 10 minutes

Quick noodle making in 10 minutes

Kneading and extruding will be finished in just 10 minutes: yields around 250g of noodle.

Customize the bounciness by choosing kneading time

Customize the bounciness by choosing kneading time

Customize the bounciness by choosing kneading time (5,6,7,8 min).

Create authentic noodles with all kinds of fresh ingredients

Create authentic noodles with all kinds of fresh ingredients

Add in various ingredients (like eggs orvegetable juice) to make various types and colors of noodles.

Technical Specifications

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