2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2365/05
Enjoy freshly homemade noodles in just 10 minutes
With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle in just 10 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!
500g
200W
4 shaping discs
Various types of pasta
Kneading and extruding will be finished in just 10 minutes: yields around 250g of noodle.
Customize the bounciness by choosing kneading time (5,6,7,8 min).
Add in various ingredients (like eggs orvegetable juice) to make various types and colors of noodles.