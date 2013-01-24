Home
Global distributor contacts

 

As a focused Health Technology leader, our goal is to improve the lives of 3 billion people by 2030. To reach this ambitious goal we collaborated with successful distributors to deliver the same level of excellence and customer satisfaction. On this page, you can search for the Philips distributors in your region.
  • Sort options
  • Results per page
  • Country
  • Company
  • Email
  • Address
  • City
  • Product Categories
  • Provides Services (Y/N)
Pakistan Digital Imaging Systems | Volcano Europe 121-Habitat, SHadman-II Ghaus Ul Azam Road,54000,Lahore Lahore
Yes
Pakistan Digital Imaging Systems | Spectranetics 121-Habitat,Shadman-II Ghaus UI Azam Road ,54000,Lahore Lahore
Yes
Pakistan Matora Digionics Pvt. Ltd. info@matoradigionics.com 130-C, Scotch Corner, Upper Mall. Lahore,54000,Lahore Lahore
  • IGT Systems
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • Precision Diagnosis Solutions
  • IGT Devices
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Ultrasound
 Yes
Pakistan Friends Traders (Globe Group of Companies) globetradersint@gmail.com Peshawar Medical Centre Shoba Chowk khyber Bazar ,Peshawar Peshawar
  • Ultrasound
  • IGT Systems
  • Diagnostic Imaging
 Yes
Pakistan Hospicare Systems Ground Floor, Rabbiya Garden, Plot # 3, Block 3,M.C.H.S, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Near Happy Home School,74800,Karachi Karachi
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • Precision Diagnosis Solutions
 Yes
Pakistan ELATE CC Pvt LTD | ELATE CC PVT LTD SUITE # 1,2,3 PLOT ST-3 , BLOCK 3, GULSHAN E IQBAL , KARACHI,75330,75330,KRACHI KRACHI
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Pakistan ElectroMed Corporation Electromed_corp@yahoo.com 53 Mall Avenue, 54-The Mall,,Lahore Lahore
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Pakistan Mediland Pakistan Pvt Ltd tariq@medilandpakistan.com Office # B-09, 2nd Floor, Masood Arcade, IJP Road, Rawalpindi, Punjab ,46000,Rawalpindi. Rawalpindi.
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • CC Informatics
 Yes
Pakistan Pulmocare DME 35 Nisbet Road ,54000,Lahore Lahore
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Iran Taimaz Group | Volcano/ With PMSN Contract Bucharest Tower, 3rd & 6th Floor, Ahmad Ghasir St., Argentina Sq.,Tehran Tehran
Yes

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

