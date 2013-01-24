Home
Smooth transitions to enhance respiratory care

Versatile hospital ventilation systems

 

Transitions are a normal part of hospital daily life. That’s what inspired the design of Philips hospital respiratory care solutions – so you can respond quickly to changing patient conditions, across the continuum, while delivering consistent quality care.

 

Our hospital respiratory care solutions are designed to help you:

 

  • Deliver consistent, quality respiratory care
  • Provide quick therapy transitions
  • Easily use noninvasive ventilation (NIV)
  • Provide ongoing support and clinical education to your staff
  • Connect you to respiratory educational resources

 

Visit our Success in Ventilation resource page to explore key educational offerings, such as how to use NIV to manage respiratory failure.

Explore Success in Ventilation educational videos and articles.
Keep up with the latest innovations in hospital respiratory care: high-flow oxygen therapy (HFT), noninvasive ventilation (NIV) and invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV).
Learn more
Philips NIV at LeBonheur Children's Hospital

Skin integrity training

LeBonheur Children's Hospital and Philips team up to bolster staff education through our Saving Face onsite NIV “mask rotation” training program.

Watch now
Need more information? Submit your request to either have a sales rep call you, get a quote or schedule a demo.
Request information
Trustworthy hospital ventilator and mask technologies

 

Backed by our deep clinical knowledge, our hospital ventilators and masks are developed using only high-quality parts. With Philips ventilators, patient-friendly masks and accessories, you can be confident in delivering NIV.

Supplies

Consumables and supplies

 

Our medical supplies promote your initiatives to help protect against hospital-acquired infection, such as our DEP with expiration port and filter, which is designed to help protect clinicians from bacteria and viruses.
Search supplies and consumables

References

1. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28702957.

