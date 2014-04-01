Maintenance services

Home
Maximize operational effi­ciency and reduce unplanned equipment downtime.

    At Philips, we offer much more than simple upkeep for your technology. We’re committed to helping you drive performance, usability and interoperability by keeping your technology sustainable and reliable. Turn to us for technical phone support, on-site support and remote problem resolution directly from experts with deep clinical insights.

     

    Whether you are looking for short or long-term services for Philips or multi-vendor equipment and software, we can work with you to choose the most appropriate options that complements your in-house capabilities and budget.

    The Philips Customer Services Portal is an online application empowering you to manage a wide range for service needs, at an individual product level, at a service event level, at a facility level, at a contract level and more.
    Visit our knowledge center to read articles, case studies and view videos to get insights into how to reduce unplanned downtime, benefits of proactive monitoring and remote support and other relevant topics to help you maximize system uptime and availability.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

