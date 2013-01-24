Thank you for your interest in Philips, a world wide leader in professional healthcare products and solutions. If you are interested in learning more about our products and services, contact us online or by phone.

Philips Electrical industries of Pakistan Limited is a subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips Electronics, N.V., The Netherlands, (“the Parent Company”). Headquartered in the Netherlands. The company is a market leader in cardiac care, acute care and home healthcare, energy efficient lighting solutions and new lighting applications, as well as lifestyle products for personal well-being and pleasure. It has been over sixty five years now since Philips became a part of the Pakistani household. In the early years beginning 1948, Philips began its operations here in Pakistan dealing with only a few consumer domestic products such as the Light Bulbs and Radio. An apt beginning, the Light Bulb and radio paved the way to an even brighter future for Philips in Pakistan. Soon, Philips Pakistan expanded to include local assembling and manufacturing of Electrical and Electronic Products. And eventually became a market leader and emerged as a brand that grew into a symbol of quality and durability.