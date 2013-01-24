Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Healthcare

Enabling technologies for services

Enabling you to have more eff­ective workflows, provide transparency of data, schedules, activities and more.

Contact us
    The industry-leading service you've come to expect from Philips is fueled by advanced technologies that empower our customers to manage their operations easily, quickly, and eff­ectively. Whether you are looking to connect with a Philips service representative, to manage your installed base, to initiate a service request, to look up a document, to get training on a newly installed product, to access analytics data, to acquire a spare part or any number of other tasks, we have built a portfolio of solutions to help.

    Philips puts the most advanced technologies to work for you

    Let's talk

    Interested in our services? Have a question?
    We'd be happy to help you.

    Contact us

    Related services

    Learn more about our services

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand