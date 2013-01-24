The industry-leading service you've come to expect from Philips is fueled by advanced technologies that empower our customers to manage their operations easily, quickly, and eff­ectively. Whether you are looking to connect with a Philips service representative, to manage your installed base, to initiate a service request, to look up a document, to get training on a newly installed product, to access analytics data, to acquire a spare part or any number of other tasks, we have built a portfolio of solutions to help.