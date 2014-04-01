Home
Ambient Experience

Ambient Experience

Proving value in a patient focused environment

    Download brochure (PDF)

    Meet our team

    Werner Satter

    Werner Satter

    General Manager Experience Solutions

    Werner and his team help hospitals and healthcare systems develop people-centric care solutions to help improve the quality of care delivery. His expertise spans the fields of research, design innovation, new business development, and marketing.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    Enhancing the patient and staff experience

    Philips Ambient Experience is an approach to clinical environment design aimed at improving the patient and staff experience. Implemented in over 1250 sites around the world, it is based on years of design research and collaboration, incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound  providing positive distractions for patients as well as recommendations for effective staff workflow, storage and organizational considerations within the facility. The portfolio of solutions contributes to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care.

     

    From single room to complete department, each Ambient Experience space is customized to meet specific customer needs. Clinical, physical, demographic, and budgetary considerations help structure a unique and differentiating solution. Innovative application of technologies provides a pleasant experience for patients and health professionals alike.

     

    Value is reflected in strong patient loyalty, positive word of mouth, and increased professional referrals as well as improved workflow and increased operational effectiveness.

    View our themes gallery

    Modalities

    Ambient Experience designs support radiology, cardiology, oncology, emergency departments, pediatric services and a host of other areas, resulting in an improved patient and staff experience, and smooth operational and clinical processes.

    Enhancements

    How we enable the transformation process

    Enhanced design


    Through ‘enhanced design’, we evaluate the clinical environment from a holistic perspective. By defining the needs, hopes, anxieties and concerns from the various stakeholders (patients, clinicians and family members) we learn to improve their environment. We employ proven methodologies to assess the current situation, pinpoint areas we can positively influence and then offer recommendations for implementation. Insights are prioritized and translated into design drivers to create and build clinically and emotionally meaningful environments.
    Ambient Experience: Design consulting for the Emergency Dept

    Experience Flow Mapping


    Our unique approach of Experience Flow Mapping is a structured methodology to provide an insights-based view of the patient journey and clinical processes and to graphically demonstrate areas of concern and opportunities for improvement. We map-out all of the data points and insights gained to document the patient journey and align it with the clinical workflows, technology utilized, and sources of data to visually summarize the most impactful opportunities for improvement.
    Experience Flow Mapping

    Patient-friendly themes


    Ambient Experience creates patient-friendly environments by integrating architecture, design and enabling technologies. This innovative, people focused solution enables patients to select room themes with audio, allowing them to personalize the environment and surround themselves in a relaxing, calming atmosphere. The themes are an important feature of Ambient Experience that help patients to feel engaged and will provide them positive distraction and a feeling of control.
    View our themes gallery
    Meet our team

