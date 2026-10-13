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My Philips shaver is making a loud noise

If your Philips shaver makes a loud noise when you switch it on, incorrect assembly is the most likely cause. A shaver (re)assembled incorrectly (after cleaning, for example) will emit a rattling noise when used.

Please follow the instructions below to ensure that your shaver has been (re)assembled correctly.

The information on this page applies to the following models: S5051/03, S5083/03, S5050/06. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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