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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    SCD371/00

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    The handy collection SCD371/00 by Philips Avent including 4 Classic+ feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months.

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    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

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    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Easy to clean for perfect hygiene

    • Classic+ (new)
    Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

    Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

    Unlike other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

    Fussing is reduced, especially at night

    Fussing is reduced, especially at night

    Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.*

    Baby controls milk flow for less spit-up, burping and gas

    Baby controls milk flow for less spit-up, burping and gas

    The unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and gas.

    Wide neck and only few parts for easy cleaning

    Wide neck and only few parts for easy cleaning

    With only 4 parts, a wide bottle neck, and rounded corners, our bottle is easy to clean quickly and thoroughly. Have peace of mind that your bottle is truly clean in no time.

    Few parts for a quick and simple assembly

    Few parts for a quick and simple assembly

    The new Classic+ bottle has only 4 parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Ergonomic shape for easy holding

    Ergonomic shape for easy holding

    Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

    Compatible with the Philips Avent range

    Compatible with the Philips Avent range

    The Philips Avent Classic+ bottle is compatible with most of the Philips Avent range. We recommend to use the Classic+ bottle with Classic+ teats only.

    Different nipple flow rates available

    Different nipple flow rates available

    The Philips Avent Classic+ range offers different nipple flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All nipples are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow.

    Curved brush head and molded tip

    Curved brush head and molded tip

    Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.

    Leak-free for an enjoyable feeding

    The new Classic+ bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.

    BPA free

    Following EU directive (2011/8/EU), the Philips Avent Classic+ feeding bottle is made of BPA free material (polypropylene).

    Technical Specifications

    • Convenience

      Capacity
      4  oz

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Wide neck
      • Ergonomic shape

    • Features

      Can be sterilized
      Yes

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Baby Bottle
      4  pcs
      Bottle and nipple brush
      1  pcs
      Translucent pacifier
      1  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Bottle use
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold
      Ease of use
      • Easy to hold
      • Dishwasher & microwave safe
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean

    • Bottle

      Material
      BPA free*

    • Functions

      Clinically proven
      clinically proven anti-colic
      Nipple
      • Flexes to feeding rhythm
      • Easy latch on

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-12 months

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    • At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.

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