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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Pure Essentials Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2084/00
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Important Information Manual Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender
User Manual Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender
All (2)
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to store the cord of my Philips blender
The jar of my Philips blender is leaking
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender motor is not working
Contacting Philips
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