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2 year warranty

All series

  • Have it your way, exactly your way
  • Have it your way, exactly your way
  • Have it your way, exactly your way
  • Have it your way, exactly your way

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionBlender

HR2084/00

Have it your way, exactly your way

Blender with very powerful 650 W motor, dedicated functions (ice-crushing and pulse), detachable serrated knife and fruit filter, and high-quality 2 l glass jar.

See all benefits

You choose how smooth you want your smoothie

Have it your way, exactly your way

  • 650W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with filter

  • Variable speed and pulse

Variable speed control

Variable speed control

Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

Ice crush button

Ice crush button

Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.

Long-lasting serrated blades

Long-lasting serrated blades

Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

Technical Specifications

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