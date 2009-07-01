2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2084/00
Have it your way, exactly your way
Blender with very powerful 650 W motor, dedicated functions (ice-crushing and pulse), detachable serrated knife and fruit filter, and high-quality 2 l glass jar.
650W
2 L glass jar
with filter
Variable speed and pulse
Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.
Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.
Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.