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2 year warranty

All series

Daily Collection Blender

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionBlender

HR2059/90

Daily Collection Blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 339.5 kB
  • 11 March 2024

Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and crushed ice.

  • PDF file
  • 2 October 2025

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