2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2059/90
Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and crushed ice.
450W
1 L Plastic jar
4 stars stainless steel blade
with mill and additional jar
Strong 450 W motor for fine blending. From morning smoothies, to sauces and ice crushing was never easier
Avoid breakages with these two reinforces plastic jars. The 1.2-liter jars have a working capacity of 1 liter.
4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.
Ice cube size: 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5cm by using the 'Pulse' function