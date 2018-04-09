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2 year warranty

All series

  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2059/90

Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*

Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and crushed ice.

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With 450W and motor overheating protection

Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*

  • 450W

  • 1 L Plastic jar

  • 4 stars stainless steel blade

  • with mill and additional jar

Strong 450W motor for fine results

Strong 450W motor for fine results

Strong 450 W motor for fine blending. From morning smoothies, to sauces and ice crushing was never easier

Two break-resistant plastic jars

Avoid breakages with these two reinforces plastic jars. The 1.2-liter jars have a working capacity of 1 liter.

4 stars stainless steel blade

4 stars stainless steel blade

4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Ice cube size: 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5cm by using the 'Pulse' function