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Food Preparation
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Viva Collection Slow juicer
Discontinued
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HR1830/03
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Eco passport Philips Viva Collection Slow juicer
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Slow juicer - English
All (9)
Will the plastic parts of my Philips juicer change color after use?
How do I prepare fruits or vegetables before juicing?
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
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