2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1830/03
Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits
The slow juicing technology of this Philips juicer, extracts the natural flavors from your fruits. With the right amount of pulp, the perfect texture and limited foam, your juice is truly delicious. Treat yourself with tasty homemade juice!
150 W
Slow juicer
2 directions button
The juicer takes limited space on the kitchen counter and is easy to store.
Juicing cherry tomatoes, grapes or strawberries becomes easy. Place the fruits on the tray and direct then with the pusher directly into the tube.