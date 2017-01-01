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  • Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits
  • Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits

Discontinued

Viva CollectionSlow juicer

HR1830/03

Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits

The slow juicing technology of this Philips juicer, extracts the natural flavors from your fruits. With the right amount of pulp, the perfect texture and limited foam, your juice is truly delicious. Treat yourself with tasty homemade juice!

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Smooth juice with all the natural flavors

Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits

  • 150 W

  • Slow juicer

  • 2 directions button

Comfortable juicing with limited vibrations

Comfortable juicing with limited vibrations

Compact design for storage

Compact design for storage

The juicer takes limited space on the kitchen counter and is easy to store.

Guiding tray directs fruits straight into the feeding tube

Guiding tray directs fruits straight into the feeding tube

Juicing cherry tomatoes, grapes or strawberries becomes easy. Place the fruits on the tray and direct then with the pusher directly into the tube.

Technical Specifications

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