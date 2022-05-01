2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HC3400/15
Discontinued
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I cut my hair with a Philips clipper or groomer?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair