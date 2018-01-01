2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC3400/15
HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
Corded use
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCutTechnology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers.*
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024
Versus its Philips predecessor