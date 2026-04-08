2 year warranty
Your Philips lady shaver comes with a shaving head and a trimming head. Watch the videos or read the article below to learn how to shave or trim different areas of your body.
Some models come with two speeds. Select the speed that feels the most comfortable on the area you want to shave. To change the speed setting, when the lady shaver is switched on, press the on-off button again.
Check the box or the user manual to see which attachments come with your model.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL130/00.
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?
How do I remove and attach the shaver attachment of my Philips lady shaver?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I charge my Philips lady shaver?