2 year warranty
The model and serial number of your Philips epilator, lady shaver, trimmer or facial hair remover is printed on the back of the handle of the device. It can also be found inside the battery compartment for products that run on replaceable AA batteries.
The model number is often needed when registering your product or when looking for information about your specific model. This starts with the letters BRE, BRL or BRR followed by three digits or HP followed by four digits.
The serial number is printed below the model number. This is used to identify the production date of your product and is in the format YYWW.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL130/00, BRT382/60, BRE225/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How can I remove and attach the shaving head of my Philips Lady Shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I charge my Philips lady shaver?