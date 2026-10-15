Philips Support How can I help my baby stop using a Philips Avent pacifier

As your baby becomes a toddler, they may start to only need their pacifier at particular times. It is recommended to phase out pacifier use gradually, by limiting use to sleep times only and then phasing it out altogether. For older children, positive encouragement, small rewards, or a favorite comfort item can make the transition easier.

Read some ideas on how to stop using a pacifier.

If your baby misses a pacifier, you could try giving them a blanket or toy they’re fond of when they want to be soothed.

With older children, it may be harder to convince them to give up the pacifier. You may be able to persuade them to trade their pacifier for a toy or activity, to encourage them to give it away to someone they care about, to give them stickers to reward them for not using the pacifier, or to win them over by reading or inventing stories about children giving up their pacifiers. Pointing out that kids older than them don’t use pacifiers can help as well – children enjoy feeling grown-up!

Allow until 36 months We advise parents to allow pacifier usage until the child is 36 months. For children over 18 months, we recommend using Philips Avent 18M+ pacifiers until they are ready to stop.