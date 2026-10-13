My Philips groomer, clipper or trimmer is not working

2 year warranty
If your Philips beard trimmer, body groomer, multi groomer or hair clipper is not working, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BT1233/14, BT1214/15, QT3310/13. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?