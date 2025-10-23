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2 year warranty

All series

  • Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 1000 Series*
  • Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 1000 Series*

XV1210/01 Replacement FilterReplacement Filter

XV1210/01

Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 1000 Series*

Replacement kit compatible with Bagless Vacuum 1000 Series*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year.

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Compatible products
1000 Series

1000 Series
Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

XB1012/10

Original filter replacements from Philips

Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 1000 Series*

  • 1x Washable motor filter

  • 1x Washable foam inlay

  • 1x Exhaust filter

Exhaust filter

Exhaust filter

The kit contains 1x exhaust filter. The filter catches fine dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home.

Washable motor filter

Washable motor filter

The kit contains 1x washable motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter can be washed.

Washable foam filter

Washable foam filter

The kit contains x 1 washable foam inlay filter. This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the washable motor filter. The filter can be washed.

Technical Specifications

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