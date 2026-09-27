ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

XV1210/01 Replacement Filter Replacement Filter

Support

XV1210/01 Replacement FilterReplacement Filter

XV1210/01

XV1210/01 Replacement Filter Replacement Filter

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Replacement kit compatible with Bagless Vacuum 1000 Series*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year.

  • PDF file
  • 27 September 2026

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you