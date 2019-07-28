2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAKH301PK/00
Do your own thing
Have fun with the on-ear headphones kids can style themselves. These headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB and are tough enough to throw in a schoolbag. Children can decorate the ear cups with stickers or their own works of art!
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.
Kids can customize these headphones with stickers, or even their latest work of art. The clear outer covering of the ear cups opens so you can put a drawing inside. Three sets of stickers and graphc cards are included with the headphones.