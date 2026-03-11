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2 year warranty
Baby bottles & nipples
All series
Philips Avent Natural nipple
Discontinued
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User manual
All (5)
What material is my Philps Avent bottle made of?
What kind of food is suitable for Avent variable flow nipples?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response nipple collapses
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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