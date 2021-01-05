2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF222/23
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about pacifiers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent pacifiers are BPA free?
Are Philips Avent pacifiers safe for my baby?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
What are the differences among Philips Avent pacifiers?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How do I sterilize my Philips Avent pacifier?
How can I help my baby stop using a Philips Avent pacifier
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety
How long can I use a Philips Avent pacifier?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
How to clean my Philips Avent pacifier?
Are Philips Avent pacifiers safe for healthy oral development?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair