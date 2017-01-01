ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes

Discontinued

Viva CollectionKitchen Machine

HR7920/90

3 pizzas in 3 minutes

This Philips Kitchen Machine is the next evolution of our heritage in mixing appliances. With an elegant design that fits your modern kitchen and robust 300W motor that makes easy work of heavy mixing needs.

See all benefits

Powerful 300W motor, planetary mixing action

3 pizzas in 3 minutes

  • 300 W

  • Variable speed

  • 3 beaters

  • 4 L Metal bowl

3 bowl tools for kneading, mixing and whipping

3 bowl tools for kneading, mixing and whipping

3 metal bowl tools for kneading, mixing, whipping all kinds of ingredients.

Multiple speeds for maximum control

Multiple speeds for maximum control

Slow speed for smooth kneading, high speed for efficient whisking

Pouring shield to prevent splashing

Pouring shield to prevent splashing

Pouring shield to prevent ingredients from splashing out of the bowl.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips