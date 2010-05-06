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2 year warranty

All series

  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly

Discontinued

Food processor

HR7772/00

Great cooking, effortlessly

The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

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Food processor with color code cooking

Great cooking, effortlessly

  • 700 W

  • Compact 2 in 1 setup

  • 3.4 L bowl

Color coded accessory and speed combinations

Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

6 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

6 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

The – dishwasher safe – accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

3 speed settings for optimal speed/accessory combination

With the powerful 700 W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

Technical Specifications

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