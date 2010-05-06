2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7772/00
Great cooking, effortlessly
The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.
700 W
Compact 2 in 1 setup
3.4 L bowl
Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.
The – dishwasher safe – accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.
With the powerful 700 W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed