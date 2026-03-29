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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Food processor
Discontinued
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HR7755
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This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.
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Can I detach the balloon beater of my Philips food processor?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
Can I mince frozen meat with my Philips food processor?
What is the plastic knife of my Philips food processor for?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
My Philips food processor's metal parts are rusty
My Philips food processor will not mince the meat
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Vegetables in my Philips food processor end up mashed
Chopping bowl tools of my Philips food processor do not work
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