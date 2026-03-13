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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
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Meat mincer
Discontinued
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HR2725
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User Manual Philips Meat mincer HR2725 - English
Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes.
All (3)
Can I mince frozen meat with my Philips meat mincer?
Can I use water with detergent for my Philips meat mincer?
What size should the meat be for my Philips meat mincer?
My Philips meat mincer stopped working during use
The metal parts of my Philips meat mincer get dark/rusty
My Philips meat mincer stopped working
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