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Meat mincer

Discontinued

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Meat mincer

HR2725

Meat mincer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Meat mincer HR2725 - English

  • PDF file, 4.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes.

  • PDF file
  • 5 July 2026

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