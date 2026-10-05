2 year warranty
New
HR2560/00
More power, less splashing.
Discover effortless blending with the Philips Hand Blender 3000 Series, designed to make your everyday cooking faster, smoother, and more enjoyable. Enjoy creamy soups and smoothies everyday without the mess in the kitchen.
Powerful performance: the Philips hand blender with 1000W delivers smooth results fast.
ProMix technology: this immersion blender ensures even flow and less splashing.
Precision control: 4 speeds plus Turbo give control for every dish you make.
Built for comfort and safety: BPA free beaker and ergonomic design.
Easy and versatile: one‑touch release with electric mixer whisk and compact storage.
Enjoy smooth results every time with our powerful hand blender. From creamy milkshakes to hearty veggie soups, the possibilities are endless.
ProMix technology in this immersion blender is designed to create the perfect flow of ingredients, ensuring faster, even blending with less mess and easy cleaning, so every recipe ends up smooth, simple, and stress-free.
Get the right speed and texture in every recipe. 4 precision speeds to create different recipes while the Turbo button offers an instant power boost.