2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2141/92
All your nutrition in one blender.
Conquer any recipe with the Philips Daily Blender. Exclusive ProBlend 4 technology creates the perfect environment for quick and smooth blending.
550 W
2 L Plastic Jar
2 speeds + pulse
ProBlend Technology
This Philips Daily Blender is made from BPA-free materials.
Special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor is designed to prevent the motor from overheating and protects from over-current condition during use.
Exclusive hole in the lid for pouring the oil gradually while making the perfect mayonnaise.
Compared to predecessor RI2001
Working capacity 1.5L