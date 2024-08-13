ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2141/92

All your nutrition in one blender.

Conquer any recipe with the Philips Daily Blender. Exclusive ProBlend 4 technology creates the perfect environment for quick and smooth blending.

See all benefits

Designed to prepare all you need, fast and easy.

All your nutrition in one blender.

  • 550 W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • 2 speeds + pulse

  • ProBlend Technology

Made out of BPA-free materials

Made out of BPA-free materials

This Philips Daily Blender is made from BPA-free materials.

MTP sensor prevents motor overheating

MTP sensor prevents motor overheating

Special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor is designed to prevent the motor from overheating and protects from over-current condition during use.

Mayonnaise function: pour oil gradually

Mayonnaise function: pour oil gradually

Exclusive hole in the lid for pouring the oil gradually while making the perfect mayonnaise.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Compared to predecessor RI2001

  2. Working capacity 1.5L