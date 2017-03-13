2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2071/20
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.
600W
2 L glass jar
with mill
5 speed and pulse
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
No scratches or smells with this high quality glass jar.
Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.