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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day

Discontinued

Blender

HR2068/20

Fresh variety every day

This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.

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Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

Fresh variety every day

  • 600W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • with filter, mill and chopper

  • 5 speed and pulse

Filter for clear juice

Filter for clear juice

Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

Mill

Mill

Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

Chopper for chopping various ingredients

Chopper for chopping various ingredients

The Philips blender accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

Technical Specifications

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