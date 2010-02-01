2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2068/20
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.
600W
2 L Plastic Jar
with filter, mill and chopper
5 speed and pulse
Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.
Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.
The Philips blender accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.