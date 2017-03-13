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2 year warranty

All series

  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionJuicer

HR1858/55

Perfect juice instantly

Juicing has never been easier. With its large feeding tube that swallows whole fruit and vegetable so there is no need to pre-cut. The Philips juicer with 650 W motor and unique micro-mesh filter will squeeze juice to the very last drop.

See all benefits

Juicer for whole fruit that squeezes every drop

Perfect juice instantly

  • 650 W

  • 2 L

  • XL tube

All parts are dishwasher safe

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

2 l pulp container and 1,25 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

Technical Specifications

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