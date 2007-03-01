2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1858/00
Perfect juice instantly
Juicing has never been easier. With its large feeding tube that swallows whole fruit and vegetable so there is no need to pre-cut. The powerful 650 W motor together with the unique micro-mesh filter will squeeze juice to the very last drop.
650 W
2 L
XL tube
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
2 l pulp container and 1,25 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.