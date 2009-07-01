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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1456/70

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand mixers

HR1456/70

Mixing made fun and easy

The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 5 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy.

See all benefits

Mixer for delicious dessert and homemade cake

Mixing made fun and easy

  • 300 W

  • 5 speeds and turbo

  • Stainless steel beaters

  • Dough hooks

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

Beaters and dough hooks included

Beaters and dough hooks included

A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

Cord storage clip

Cord storage clip

Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

Technical Specifications

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