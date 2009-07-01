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2 year warranty

All series

  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1366/00

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

The Philips hand blender HR1366/00 combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

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Powerful 600 Watt motor and double action blade

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

  • 600 W

  • metal bar

  • XL chopper & accessories

Powerful 600 Watt motor

Powerful 600 Watt motor

To blend food in seconds.

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

For the toughest ingredients

For the toughest ingredients

The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

Technical Specifications

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