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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron GC7035/29
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron GC7035/29
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
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  • Find your model number - export Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron GC7035/29
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  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron GC7035/29

Discontinued

PerfectCare VivaSteam generator iron

GC7035/29

1 award

Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

Philips steam generator iron delivers faster and easier ironing experience. Iron your garments no temperature adjustment needed thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

no temperature setting required

Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

  • Max 5 bar pump pressure

  • Up to 210 g steam boost

  • 1.7 L water tank capacity

  • Compact design

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

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  1. Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed